Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix icebreaker moment came amid VPR S11?

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval seen together for the first time reportedly willingly

After much distance between the bitter ex, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have joined for a pose together in a recent group event.

Sharing the snippets on Instagram Story, the Vanderpump Rules exes were seen together in an event where water sommelier Martin Riese was there for a private backyard water tasting, per PEOPLE.

Image Credit: MARTIN RIESE/INSTAGRAM

However, the estranged duo had an earlier shoot together after their public split, but the latest marked the first occasion they were seen ostensibly willingly posing in a frame.

Two weeks ago, the reports were trekking in that the blonde-haired had declined to share the screen with the TomTom owner on the current Vanderpump Rules season 11 shoot.

First reported by TMZ that the reality star is “refusing to share the screen” in any “one-on-one” scenes with her longtime ex after his scandalous affair with her friend Raquel Leviss.

Quoting well-placed sources, the 38-year-old has repeatedly maintained that she is “just not interested in talking to the guy.”

Another eye-brow-raising information in the report was that Madix and Sandoval had not "directly" talked to each other since the Season 10 reunion on March 23.