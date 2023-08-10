 
Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie’s chemistry is ‘palpable’

By
Web Desk

|August 10, 2023

Prince Harry reportedly shares a shockingly palpable relationship with Princess Eugenie.

Insights into his relationship with his cousin has been brought to light by royal commentator and author Angela Epstein.

She weighed in o everything during one of her pieces for Express UK.

In this piece she began by writing, “The connection between them - especially with Eugenie - was palpable.”

“Sure, there seemed to be a shared sense of fun,” Ms Levin added.

“But perhaps the chemistry sprouted from the mutual experience of seeing their parents' respective marriages fall apart - and perhaps the toe-curling (or sucking in Fergie’s case) headlines that reverberated through the aftershocks.”

All these claims have come shortly after Princess’ Beatrice and Eugenie were hailed as the Duke’s ‘only close confidants’ in the UK.

All of this also became apparent during the Duke’s time in the UK for King Charles’ Coronation, as he was only seen conversing with the sisters’, as well as Jack Brooksbank during the course of the event. 

