Man looks unbothered as Kate Middleton receives standing ovation

Kate Middleton fans couldn't help showering praises on the Princess of Wales even when she is not engaged in any official activity.



Her fans are currently obsessing over one of Kate's clips from Wimbledon Center Court where she was given a standing ovation upon her arrival.

Prince William's wife was praised over the "respect and reverence" she is given by the people and called the "Queen of the Kings" as her video was circulated by her fans.

Her fans were in awe of her as they commented on the crowd's reaction to Kate's arrival.



But one eagle-eyed fan spotted a man in the video who didn't seem to be bothered by the standing ovation accorded to the future queen.

The ma can be seen in the upper-right corner of the clip.