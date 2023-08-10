 
menu menu menu

Man looks unbothered as Kate Middleton receives standing ovation

By
Web Desk

|August 10, 2023

Kate Middleton fans couldn't help showering praises on the Princess of Wales even when she is not engaged in any official activity.

Her fans are currently obsessing over one of Kate's clips from Wimbledon Center Court where she was given a standing ovation upon her arrival. 

Prince William's wife was praised over the "respect and reverence" she is given by the people and called the "Queen of the Kings" as her video was circulated by her fans. 

Her fans were in awe of her as they commented on the crowd's reaction to Kate's arrival. 

But one eagle-eyed fan spotted a man in the video who didn't seem to be bothered by the standing ovation accorded to the future queen.

Man looks unbothered as Kate Middleton receives standing ovation

The ma can be seen in the upper-right corner of the clip.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie’s chemistry is ‘palpable’

Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie’s chemistry is ‘palpable’
Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper embrace fitness routine

Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper embrace fitness routine
Prince Harry sends a sweet message to Meghan Markle from Japan

Prince Harry sends a sweet message to Meghan Markle from Japan

Holly Willoughby stuns in chainmail dress in new photos

Holly Willoughby stuns in chainmail dress in new photos
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix icebreaker moment came amid VPR S11?

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix icebreaker moment came amid VPR S11?
Meghan Markle's pictures at Taylor Swift LA concert spark debate

Meghan Markle's pictures at Taylor Swift LA concert spark debate

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle the ‘Kardashians’ of Buckingham Palace video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle the ‘Kardashians’ of Buckingham Palace
Taylor Swift to collaborate with Selena Gomez, Harry Styles for 1989 (Taylor’s Version)?

Taylor Swift to collaborate with Selena Gomez, Harry Styles for 1989 (Taylor’s Version)?
Meghan Markle is crashing royal relationship ‘into the ground’ video

Meghan Markle is crashing royal relationship ‘into the ground’