Princess Charlotte in line for ‘highest honor’ but requirements are ‘brutal’

Princess Charlotte reportedly has a lot of loopholes to jump through before she can even hope to have the ‘most honorary’ titles bestowed upon her.

Insights into all of this has been brought to light by Royal author and biographer Duncan Larcombe.

He broke everything down during one of his interviews with Town and Country magazine.

In that conversation he touched upon the prestigious role Princess Charlotte is in line for, and admitted that it is something “traditionally bestowed on the eldest daughter of the monarch.”

But this title in question is one that “remains for life, so Princess Charlotte will have to wait at least until the death of the current Princess Royal,” i.e. Princess Anne.

For those unversed Princess Anne is known for being one of the most hardworking royals in the family.

For example, back in 2022 she single handedly carried out over 214 official engagements, this is a stark difference in comparison to her brother, formerly known as Prince Charles.