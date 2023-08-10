Jennifer Aniston maintains low profile following anti-semitism controversy

Jennifer Aniston seems to be maintaining a low profile following an unintentional involvement in a situation involving anti-Semitism concerns surrounding Jamie Foxx.

The 54-year-old actress was spotted in Los Angeles as she left a Pilates session on Wednesday. Earlier this week, she had taken steps to disable comments on her Instagram account after an account using her name had liked a contentious post by Foxx, which contained elements suggestive of anti-Semitism.

For her workout, Aniston opted for an all-black outfit, including a ballcap, a tank top, and leggings. Adding a touch of style, she wore gold-framed sunglasses and olive green sandals as she headed out on a sunny day in Los Angeles. Carrying a cardboard box, she appeared lost in thought amid the aftermath of the social media controversy.

The incident began on a Saturday when Jamie Foxx, the 55-year-old actor known for his role in "Any Given Sunday," posted a message with strong emotions, reading, 'They killed this dude called Jesus... what do you think they'll do to you???!' accompanied by the hashtags #fakefriends and #fakelove.

A profile with Jennifer Aniston's name appeared to have 'liked' Foxx's comments, which raised concerns of anti-Semitism among several observers.

Reacting swiftly, the 54-year-old star of "The Morning Show" distanced herself from the controversy and disavowed any connection to the comments on her Instagram Stories, expressing her strong displeasure, saying, 'This really makes me sick.'

The Emmy-winning actress promptly refuted any involvement with the controversial post from Jamie Foxx. Meanwhile, on the following Saturday morning, Foxx, who had been recovering from health issues, attempted to clarify the situation by offering his own explanation for the post that has since been deleted.