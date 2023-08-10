 
Bella Hadid returns to modeling after 5 month hiatus due to Lyme disease

By
Web Desk

|August 10, 2023

Bella Hadid has made a triumphant return to her modeling endeavors, marking a significant milestone after a five-month hiatus due to her enduring battle with Lyme disease.

Sharing a glimpse of her reentry into the world of fashion, the 26-year-old supermodel posted a video on TikTok, exclaiming, "First day back on set in 5 months!" The behind-the-scenes footage showcased her vibrant presence as she underwent hair and makeup preparations for the shoot.

Hadid, who has been candidly sharing her health journey with her supporters, appeared revitalized and optimistic as she documented herself seated in the makeup chair. Her lustrous brunette hair cascaded in wavy elegance, complemented by a sophisticated gold eyeshadow and a soft, pinky nude lip color.

@babybella777

First day back on set in 5 months!

♬ Sprinter Dave x Cench - Spotify Audios

Enthusiastic messages of encouragement poured in from her devoted fan base, with many expressing their joy over her improved well-being. Admirers of the runway luminary conveyed their happiness at her resurgence, highlighting how she looked not only beautiful but also exuded a newfound strength.

Having taken a step back from her thriving career and social media presence, Bella Hadid embarked on a dedicated journey to address her Lyme disease through specialized treatment. This decision aimed to better manage the recurring symptoms of this persistent condition.

Reflecting on her journey, she shared a series of throwback photographs over the weekend, providing insights into her health struggles during the course of several years. Intermingled with these images were snippets of her medical records spanning more than a decade. 

Collectively, these visuals shed light on the prolonged health challenges and fatigue she endured, even as she ascended to become one of the globe's most sought-after models.

