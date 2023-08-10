WATCH: How traumatised Afghan women weaponised art against mental disorders

In the northern reaches of Afghanistan, Khushi, a 19-year-old, finds solace within the walls of her home. With a pencil in hand, she sketches a poignant self-portrait — an enigmatic figure shrouded in a cerulean burqa, confined within the confines of a metaphorical cage.



In times past, Khushi was a diligent university student, diligently attending lectures on law and political science at the primary institution of higher learning in the northern Balkh province.

However, her spirits plummeted into the depths of despondency when the Taliban, in a decree last December, barred women from pursuing tertiary education. This unexpected turn led her down a path of despair, prompting her to seek psychiatric aid, which, in turn, recommended the therapeutic outlet of artistry.

Speaking under the pseudonym Khushi for security considerations, she shared, "The realisation of my mental turmoil left me profoundly disheartened... I was engulfed in perpetual melancholy, akin to a bird ensnared within an invisible cage, stripped of its joy."

"The edict by the Taliban, banishing women from educational institutions and decreeing the cessation of our academic journey, filled me with profound sorrow. With each passing day, my mental well-being eroded, until I resolved to seek the counsel of a psychiatrist in my quest for restoration," Khushi revealed.

Her experience echoes that of numerous Afghan women who grappled with the directive to shelve their aspirations, as the Taliban's edict shuttered doors of learning in 2022, inciting a rare public outcry.

Khushi, 19, draws on a paper in an art studio in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, August 6, 2023. — Reuters

This decision, coupled with the closure of girls' secondary schools, was accompanied by further restrictions, barring the majority of female humanitarian workers from their vocations.

These strictures, binding the female populace in a cocoon of seclusion, have garnered widespread international reproach. Western governments have pointedly labelled them a pivotal impediment to any official acknowledgement of the Taliban's government, which ascended to power following the departure of foreign military forces two years prior. The Taliban assert their adherence to women's rights within the framework of their interpretation of Islamic law and Afghan heritage.

Yet, a profound disillusionment pervades many women's lives, particularly in urban centres, where opportunities in education and employment had burgeoned during the two-decade presence of foreign troops and a Western-backed regime.

Afghan women and mental health specialists concur that a prevailing sense of despondency and psychological trials afflict these women, shadowing their newfound freedoms.

"Since the advent of the Islamic Emirate, an array of constraints has been heaped upon women - barring them from universities, leisure spaces, and beauty establishments, effectively curtailing their realm of existence," noted Khushi's psychiatrist, who remains anonymous due to security concerns.

"Within this landscape, art studios stand as the last refuge for our patients. They provide a sanctuary wherein girls can untangle their thoughts, reunite with kindred spirits, forge new connections, all while nurturing their artistic acumen."

Bi-monthly visits to her psychiatrist have become a ritual for Khushi. Her therapist, once accustomed to treating four to five individuals daily, now encounters 10 to 15, the majority of them being women. This surge coincided with the Taliban's edict forbidding female enrollment in higher education.



Afghan women draw on paper in an art studio in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, August 6, 2023. — Reuters

Health organisations estimate that half of Afghanistan's 40 million inhabitants have grappled with psychological distress, a byproduct of enduring decades of conflict and instability.

While precise statistics on mental health remain elusive, on-the-ground medical professionals and aid workers report a surge in psychological struggles among women, a repercussion of the stringent measures curtailing their professional and academic endeavours.

In the heart of Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, a vibrant art studio welcomes a group of young women, including Khushi. Paintings adorn the walls, testaments to the therapeutic power of creative expression.

Many, like Khushi, were guided here by mental health experts, seeking respite from their isolation and the acquisition of a new skill, complementing conventional therapy and medication.

"When the grip of despondency tightened, my physician advised me to seek solace in an environment that nurtures serenity. I opted for the art studio. Here, not only did I forge profound connections, but I also embraced the healing embrace of art therapy," shared a former university attendee, her voice brimming with gratitude.

For Khushi, art therapy proved to be a lifeline, offering an escape from the confines of her home and a glimmer of hope for the future. "Each stroke of the pencil affirms my sense of achievement; above all, drawing empowers me with a newfound confidence," she asserted.

While disappointment may loom large in her life, Khushi remains undeterred, a stalwart fighter who clings to the belief that brighter days lie ahead.