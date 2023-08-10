 
Meghan Markle gets big boost from Nobel laureate

By
Web Desk

|August 10, 2023

More than 50 thousand people have followed Meghan Markle after she quietly joined Instagram.

According to Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex has her Instagram page ready to roll out after quietly getting ready to make a comeback online. 

The Duchess of Sussex has a handle called @meghan which already has thousands of followers — despite the fact she has never actually posted anything.

Her Instagram account features a placeholder image of pink flowers.

A look at her account shows that Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai is the only famous person who has started following the wife of Prince Harry on Instagram.

Page Six reported that the Duchess has been in talks with a number of brands to work with — and is especially keen to sign with luxe jewelers Cartier.

Citing a source, the publication wrote on August 3, “Meghan was set to go live on Insta, but changed her mind shortly before she launched her “Archetypes” podcast, so it’s just sitting there now.”

