Prince William's friend reacts to Prince Harry and Nacho's photo

British businessman and Maria Sharapova's partner, Alexander Gilkes, was prominent among thousands of people who liked Nacho Figueras' photo with Prince Harry.



Taking to Instagram, Nacho Figueras on Thursday revealed that they went shopping for their wives in Tokyo Japan.

Sharing a picture with Prince Harry, the professional player wrote, "Shopping for our wives."

He added, "A big thank you to Tokyo for your generous hospitality and kindness towards us. And of course, for your continued support of Sentebale.

Alexander Gilkes is known as New York’s best-connected Briton whose ex-wife is also a friend of Meghan Markle.

Gilkes is understood to have become friends with Prince William when they were both at Eton and is also said to be close to Prince Harry, who also went to the same school.

Nacho and Harry's message for their wives came amid rumours that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have developed some serious differences among them and they could lead to their divorce.



