Meghan Markle takes major decision on her relations with UK royals

|August 10, 2023

Meghan Markle has moved on from royal drama to focus on her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, PEOPLE reported citing an insider.

The publication reported, "They, Harry and Meghan, have set up a new life with their kids.”

The insider told the website that the Duchess "just wants to focus on their kids and their life in Montecito".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties in 2020.

Since then they are living in California with their children.

Their relations with the British royal family continued to deteriorate due to their attacks on the senior members of the firm.

The couple first targeted the royal family in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, just days before the death of Prince Philip.

The couple opened up about their marriage and what led to their departure from the UK in their Netflix documentary last year.

Days after the documentary premiered on Netflix, Prince Harry released his tell-all book Spare.

