Prince Harry talks about personal 'healing journey' in special video

Prince Harry is praising Invictus Games competitors with a special video message.



The Duke of Sussex is touching upon his personal healing journey in a clip ahead of the games in September.

Speaking to the participants, the founder of Invictus Games says: "You’re all on different parts of your healing journey. We all are – we always will.”

He added: “Good luck for the remaining few weeks, have fun, look forward to it. Being nervous is a good thing.”

"We have 21 nations this year and can’t wait to have every continent represented. Except Antarctica – but still working on that,” Harry shared.

Harry then sent the competitors into anticipation.

“Thank you for your service, for your commitment, your determination in getting to this point. We are going to have a lot of fun and yeah, look forward to it. We’re ready to host you. It’s going to be the best games ever - the best games yet."

Speaking then about his healing journey, Harry noted: "I have long believed that sport is a conduit for healing – not just for the mind and body but the world.

“Sport requires having a dream and the need for community. Whether banded together in victory or showing up with respect in loss, no one ever crosses a finish line or scores a goal without the help and belief of others,” Harry established.