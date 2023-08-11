Princess Diana loved 'bizarre' outfits for Prince William, Harry: 'How could you do that'

Princess Diana deeply enjoyed dressing up her kids- Prince William and Prince Harry.

The former Princess of Wales was mischievous in her own ways and had a field day out of getting ‘bizarre’ outfits for the Princess.

Harry himself admitted this about his mother in documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.

He said: "I genuinely think she got satisfaction out of dressing myself and William up in the most bizarre outfits – normally matching.

"It was weird shorts and little shiny shoes with the old clip-on. Looking back at the photos it just makes me laugh and I think, 'How could you do that to us?'"

However, writing in memoir ‘Spare,’ Harry admitted elder brother Prince William felt the opposite.

He recalled: “Willy always hated it when anyone made the mistake of thinking of us as a package deal. He loathed it when mummy dressed us in the same outfits… I barely took notice. I didn't care about clothes, mine or anyone else's… But for Willy it was pure agony to wear the same blazer, the same tight shorts, as me."

Princess Diana passed away in 1997 in a care accident in Paris. She left behind both of her teenage sons.