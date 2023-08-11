 
menu menu menu

Princess Diana loved 'bizarre' outfits for Prince William, Harry: 'How could you do that'

By
Web Desk

|August 11, 2023

Princess Diana loved bizarre outfits for Prince William, Harry: How could you do that

Princess Diana deeply enjoyed dressing up her kids- Prince William and Prince Harry.

The former Princess of Wales was mischievous in her own ways and had a field day out of getting ‘bizarre’ outfits for the Princess.

Harry himself admitted this about his mother in documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.

He said: "I genuinely think she got satisfaction out of dressing myself and William up in the most bizarre outfits – normally matching.

"It was weird shorts and little shiny shoes with the old clip-on. Looking back at the photos it just makes me laugh and I think, 'How could you do that to us?'"

However, writing in memoir ‘Spare,’ Harry admitted elder brother Prince William felt the opposite.

He recalled: “Willy always hated it when anyone made the mistake of thinking of us as a package deal. He loathed it when mummy dressed us in the same outfits… I barely took notice. I didn't care about clothes, mine or anyone else's… But for Willy it was pure agony to wear the same blazer, the same tight shorts, as me."

Princess Diana passed away in 1997 in a care accident in Paris. She left behind both of her teenage sons.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry talks about personal 'healing journey' in special video video

Prince Harry talks about personal 'healing journey' in special video
Princess Diana had second 'secret' dress on King Charles wedding

Princess Diana had second 'secret' dress on King Charles wedding
Peter Andre sets clear rules for daughter Princess amidst dating news

Peter Andre sets clear rules for daughter Princess amidst dating news
Prince Harry would be 'happy' to live in Japan after quitting UK

Prince Harry would be 'happy' to live in Japan after quitting UK
Jennifer Lopez, 54, radiates ageless beauty on the Amalfi coast

Jennifer Lopez, 54, radiates ageless beauty on the Amalfi coast
Shakira's fiery video sparks speculation of dig at ex Gerard Pique

Shakira's fiery video sparks speculation of dig at ex Gerard Pique

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell seen getting closer, fueling romance rumours

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell seen getting closer, fueling romance rumours
Sarah Ferguson thanked King Charles for granddaughter Sienna: Here's Why video

Sarah Ferguson thanked King Charles for granddaughter Sienna: Here's Why
Prince Harry is ‘stealing’ life from Archie & Lilibet video

Prince Harry is ‘stealing’ life from Archie & Lilibet