Prince Harry would be 'happy' to live in Japan after quitting UK

|August 11, 2023

Prince Harry would be 'happy' to live in Japanese Castle after quitting UK

Prince Harry admits he could happily spend the rest of his life in Japan.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently in Tokyo, spoke exclusively for International Sports Promotion Society hosted by the capital.

Speaking to his admirers, Harry admits he has loved the hospitality of the Asian country.

“Well, firstly, hello everybody," Harry said during a panel discussion.

He continued: "I've been involved in many charities for most of my life and I get a huge amount of fulfilment giving back to as many people as possible. My life is charity, always has been, always will be.

"Your warmth, your compassion, your generosity, every single element of the Japanese culture is really unique and very, very special.

Harry then expressed his desire to live in Japan.

“I noticed it on my first visit four years ago when I came for the Rugby World Cup. And I would happily live here if you'd have me,” he admitted.

"Thank you for your hospitality. I have really, really enjoyed being here in Japan again and I'm looking forward to my next visit," Harry expressed his gratitude before signing off.

