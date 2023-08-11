Mark Coles quits as women’s team head coach due to 'personal reasons'

Mark Coles. — PCB/File

Mark Coles, the head coach of Pakistan's women’s national cricket team, has resigned due to personal reasons, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Thursday.

Coles will not be available with the women’s side for the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa, which is scheduled to begin on September 1 in Karachi, the PCB stated in a press release.

Having previously served as head coach of the women’s team from 2017 to 2019, Coles was re-appointed to the post in April this year.

“The PCB would like to extend its gratitude to Mark Coles for his brief stint with the women's side and wishes him well in his future endeavors,” the PCB stated.

It further announced that Coles's replacement will be announced in "due course.”

After the South Africa series, Pakistan women’s team will take part in the Asian Games in China.

Pakistan women’s team will be looking to complete a hat-trick of gold medals in the Asian Games after clinching the top prize in the last two editions, held in Guangzhou, China in 2010 and Incheon, South Korea 2014.

As per the ICC T20I rankings and tournament regulations, Pakistan women’s team will feature in the event from the quarter-finals scheduled to take place from September 22-24.

The semi-finals will be held on September 25. Meanwhile, the final and the match for the bronze medal will take place on September 26.

Squad

Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anoosha Nasir, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Nataliya Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah and Umm-e-Hani