King Charles 'reaches out' to Meghan Markle for reconciliation?

By
Web Desk

|August 11, 2023

Britain’s King Charles continued to reach out to his estranged son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle to end their feud with the royal family.

This has been claimed by royal expert Nick Bullen, the co-founder of the True Royalty TV.

Nick told Fox News Digital that sources have told him that the monarch “continues to reach out to Harry and Meghan and that the door is always open”.

The royal expert went on to suggest that King Charles “more than anybody, wants to repair the relationships”.

However, he also shared a sweet advice for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, saying King Charles is “not going to be able to make it to California very often, therefore, Harry and Meghan Markle have “probably got the ability to make a visit to Scotland should they wish”.

Commenting over the royal brothers rift, Nick said, “I think there is so much water under the bridge between William and Harry that how they intend to find that common ground is beyond most royal commentators.”

