King Charles’ plans for Meghan Markle’s royal title: ‘Not like she’ll be Queen’

Prince Harry is reportedly slated to keep his titles indefinitely, considering he’ll ‘never be King’ in the first place.

Insights into the King’s plans have been shared by Our King Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed writer, Robert Jobson.

He broke down the possibility of having titles stripped away if Meghan runs for office and said that is “just not going to happen.”

This is not the first-time questions surrounding Meghan Markle’s title have come under the microscope.

According to Mr Jobson, even back in September, following the death of Queen Elizabeth, King Charles touched upon his plans for Prince Harry’s title.

“I was at Royal Ascot the other day and I met a source, who is quite close to the Royal Family. I said, 'Well, what about all this stuff about stripping titles?” he explained at the time.

At the time he also asked, “If you're going to have a President Meghan, then surely, they're not going to want to have their royal titles and they will be kicked out of the line succession?'”

The inside source present at the event very quickly responded by saying, “that’s just not going to happen.”

Will King Charles Strip Away Prince Harry’s titles?

For those unversed, originally, confusion about Prince Harry’s rights to the titles came into view after he began verbally attacking the Firm, and its members with stories from times past.

However, at this point in time, Mr Jobson believes King Charles would never authorize such a move.

He shared these thoughts with Express UK and said, “It's just going to rock everybody and create a story that will shake the Hornet's Nest again. And as a result, it's not going to achieve anything.”

After all, “It’s definitely very unlikely that Harry will ever be King, so why play a problem?”