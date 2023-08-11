 
King Charles honours Prince William with new major role close to Prince Harry's heart

By
Web Desk

August 11, 2023

King Charles honours Prince William with new major role close to Prince Harry’s heart
King Charles honours Prince William with new major role close to Prince Harry’s heart

Prince William has been honoured with a new military role as the Prince of Wales has been appointed the Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps which his estranged brother Prince Harry once served in.

The Duke of Sussex might have hoped to one day become Colonel-in-Chief of the corps, in which he served as an Apache helicopter pilot.

Prince Harry had also talked about his role in his bombshell memoir Spare as he had earned a reputation as a war hero for his actions in Afghanistan.

According to Daily Mail, Prince William is set to take over command of Harry's old Army unit after a reshuffle of the Royal Family's military appointments by King Charles.

The publication says King Charles decided to appoint Prince William as Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps after Prince Harry stepped down as senior working royal.

The Ministry of Defence announced the changes saying Prince William, who qualified as an RAF search and rescue pilot, was now Colonel-in-Chief of The Army Air Corps.  

