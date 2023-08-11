Kevin Costner 'Shake It Off' in Taylor Swift concert, fans rejoice

Kevin Costner has officially become a Swiftie

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has attracted a horde of A-list celebrities, and fans are over the moon on the latest star to attend the mega-hit concerts is: Kevin Costner

The Yellowstone-famed actor took to Instagram to share his moment at the Carolina crooner's concert in SoFi stadium with his young daughter Gracey Avery, 13.

"My videos are blurry, but I had an amazing time with my daughter at the @taylorswift show. I was absolutely blown away watching her art bring so many people together," the 68-year-old shared the snippets of the LA concert.

"I had a great view of her band and had a blast watching them, too. An inspiring night. I'm officially a Swiftie!" Costner, the Academy winner, declared.



Fans swarmed under the post of the actor. With one commented, "Big Kev, I didn't know you were a fellow Swiftie!

While another added, "Kevin you are a great dad."

"Your my favourite celebrity Kevin. America adores you!!," a third added.

Interestingly, Costner also has a rich music taste, having fronted his band Kevin Costner & Modern West for the last 15 years.

His band's recent album, titled Tales from Yellowstone, was rolled out in 2020.

As the name suggests, the hit Paramount neo-Westernn show lead John Dutton was used as an inspiration to pen the songs of the band's fourth album.

In June, Costner shared the band update on Instagram, "We're coming up on the 3rd anniversary of our TalesFromYellowstone album. The band and I had so much fun making and playing this project for you guys," adding, "forward to getting the band back together for more music soon."



