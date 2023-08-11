Shania Twain speaks of Céline Dion health scare: ‘How horrifying’

Shania Twain sent prayers to Céline Dion following her Stiff-Person Syndrome diagnosis which is preventing her from singing.

Speaking of the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker’s health scare, the Canadian singer-songwriter said how “horrible” it must be for the singer to not being able to sing because of her condition.

Offering words of encouragement, Twain said, “I’m such a fan of Céline’s voice,” adding, “She’s a one-of-a-kind, extraordinary vocalist and entertainer.”

“I hope to be able to connect with her at some point,” Twain told Billboard. “I think it’s gotta be so difficult, and I know — only speaking from my experience — how horrifying it is to think that something is preventing you from singing, or interfering with that joy in your life.”

“So I just pray that she is able to overcome it and she will be up there [on stage] singing for us all again,” she added.

Dion shared a heartbreaking news with her fans in May, revealing she has to cancel her shows after previously postponing them because of her health scare.

Previously in May, the singer garnered immense support after revealing that she was cancelling her world tour after diagnosis after postponing it in December 2022.

In her Instagram post, she penned, “It is with tremendous disappointment that we have to announce today the cancellation of the Courage World Tour.”

"I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again... and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything until I’m really ready to be back on stage.

“I’m not giving up,” she promised her fans, adding, “and I can’t wait to see you again!”



Following this, People Magazine reported that the Dion is "focusing on her health" and "she couldn’t keep postponing shows — it wasn’t fair to the fans.”