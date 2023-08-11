 
Friday, August 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Friday, August 11, 2023

Harry, Meghan ‘desperate to appease’ Prince William: ‘Can we rent Kensington?’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently trying to ‘appease’ Prince William via renters’ agreement for Kensington Palace.

Insights into the couple’s plans, and their thought process behind the move has been shared by an inside source.

This insider broke everything down during their interview with OK! Magazine.

These insights have come in response to recent allegations against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, regarding their plans for a rom-com Netflix debut that will focus on their love story, as well as childhood trauma, the pain of losing a parent and even mental health woes.

Since the announcement of this upcoming series, the duo has incurred wrath from all corners for the globe, with many worrying about Prince William’s thoughts about the shared trauma that Prince Harry intends on sharing with the whole world.

In light of this, it seemingly appears as though Prince Harry is trying to ‘win back’ and ‘make amends’ with his elder brother.

According to the findings of an inside source that is well aware of things inside Buckingham Palace, “He and Meghan are offering to rent an apartment at Kensington Palace and furnish it themselves.”

Their main motivation for doing this is to ‘please’ and appease Prince Harry because “he hopes that will please William and show that they’re serious about coming back.”

However, this same source did highlight the possibility of this decision turning Prince Harry into a “prisoner of the Palace” given his past tiffs with Prince William.

For those unversed, the rumored first occurred once Prince William shared his thoughts about Meghan Markle and allegedly branded her ‘rude’ and ‘abrasive’. 

