Kate Middleton role increases significantly in royal family as King Charles honours Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton’s role increases significantly in royal family as King Charles honours Princess of Wales

Britain’s King Charles has honoured his daughter-in-law Princess of Wales Kate Middleton with three new major military roles.



King Charles announced new military roles for the working royals on Friday, and it seems Kate Middleton’s role within the royal family has increased significantly.

According to the royal family, Prince William’s sweetheart has been named the Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards, and the Royal Honorary Air Commodore of the Royal Air Force Coningsby.

The royal family tweeted, “Following His Majesty’s Accession, The King is pleased to announce further military appointments for working Members of the Royal Family.

“The new appointments will continue to reflect the close relationship between the Armed Forces and the Royal Family in His Majesty’s reign.”

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton’s existing military appointments include Colonel, Irish Guards and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of the Air Cadets.

She is also Sponsor of HMS Glasgow – the first of the Royal Navy’s new Type 26 Frigates which is currently under construction.

Moreover, reacting to her new appointments, Kate Middleton said, “An honour to serve new military affiliations.”





