Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shares ‘heartbreaking’ news amid Duke’s visit to Japan, Singapore

Friday, August 11, 2023
Friday, August 11, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend and photographer Misan Harriman has shared a heartbreaking news amid the Duke of Sussex trip to Japan and Singapore.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, Misan said, “We are heartbroken to learn that 43 humans, including 3 children - have lost their lives in a tragic shipwreck off the Italian island of Lampedusa.”

He further said, “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those lost in this tragedy.

“Until governments create and invest in safe and legal routes for people to claim asylum, this completely preventable loss of life will continue.”

The photographer was reacting to the news 41 migrants including three children are feared dead after being shipwrecked last week in the Mediterranean, UN agencies said, citing four survivors brought to the Italian island of Lampedusa Wednesday.

Their metal boat overturned in bad weather during the night of Thursday to Friday after setting off from the Tunisian port of Sfax, said a joint statement from the UN agencies for refugees, children and migration.

