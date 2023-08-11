Prince Harry’s royal resignation is ‘finally in plain sight’

 
Friday, August 11, 2023

Prince Harry’s removal from Buckingham Palace’s official website has just been branded a ‘formal resignation’ by Buckingham Palace.

Thoughts about the title disappearance Prince Harry has been seemingly slapped with his been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She touched upon everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In this piece she said, “This week, the royal family essentially delivered a fresh snub to the Duchess of Sussex via the edit button.”

In an apparent bid to drive the point home, Ms Elser also added, “Buckingham Palace’s circa 1999-titled webmaster (I’m guessing) finally got around to properly refreshing The Firm’s online presence after several years that have seen the outfit hit by resignations (Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex).

She also went on to call it “a forced redundancy” filled with “sad losses (Queen Elizabeth and her number one bloke, Prince Philip).”

For those unversed these insights have come in response to Prince Harry’s total disappearance from the royal website, title wise.

This has inadvertently sparked a massive debate online, with many experts pointing out the consequences of such a move, regardless of the intentions.

Many believe this is in response to King Charles ‘honoring’ Prince Harry’s wishes after Megxit, whereas others feel it is a sure fire sign that the duke is no longer is welcome within the fold. 

