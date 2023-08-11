Jason Momoa lost words after Hawaii gutted by fire

Jason Momoa also dashed to his home in Hawaii

Jason Momoa said his heart is burning after witnessing the suffering of his fellow Hawaiians as a deadly fire engulfed parts of the island, leaving dozens of death and thousand missing.

Taking to Instagram, the Honolulu native said, "We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and 'ohana [family] on Maui who have been impacted by the recent wildfires."

The Aquaman star also shared, "My heart goes out to all those affected by the devastating fires across the Island of Maui. In times like these, we come together as an 'Ohana, a family, to kāko'o and kōkua one another."



He continued, "The destruction caused by these fires is heartbreaking, but our community's resilience and strength will shine through."

Adding, "I urge everyone to stay safe and heed the advice of local authorities. Let us all do our part to prevent the further spread of the fires and support those on the front lines, working tirelessly to protect our homes and natural treasures."