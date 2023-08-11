 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, August 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry's American dreams could be shattered

By
Web Desk

Friday, August 11, 2023

Prince Harrys American dreams could be shattered

Prince Harry could be "swiftly removed from the United States" by a Republican president if the Duke has lied on his visa application about his drug use, said Nile Gardiner, director of The Heritage Foundation.

Speaking to GB News, he said, "I think firstly with regard to the Biden administration, they will do all they can to try and stop the release of Harry's records."

He added, "Ultimately it will be decided by a federal judge, but if those records are released and if it is found that Prince Harry has lied on his application, there will be tremendous public pressure for Harry to be deported from the United States.

"Now, if you have a Republican president in place, you can be sure that a Republican leader would strictly enforce US immigration law.

The conservative group claims  Prince Harry admitted in his book, Spare, to being a prolific drug user. 

In its complaint the Heritage Foundation said under the "U.S. immigration law, you can’t come in if you admit to a drug crime. You can only come in temporarily if you get a waiver."

In his memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed that he “drank heavily,” used cocaine and smoked pot throughout his life. He also claimed that while he only used coke as a teen, he has also admitted to experimenting with psychedelics well into his adulthood.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals and came to the US to live a financially independent life.

The royal couple has signed a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix and are hoping to make more money with their future projects.


I

More From Entertainment:

Kaley Cuoco says her baby and pets are her 'Product Testing Crew'

Kaley Cuoco says her baby and pets are her 'Product Testing Crew'
Reese Witherspoon is looking for a ‘kindred spirit’ and in ‘no big rush’ to date

Reese Witherspoon is looking for a ‘kindred spirit’ and in ‘no big rush’ to date
Elsa Pataky, 47, consoles Chris Hemsworth as he turns 40

Elsa Pataky, 47, consoles Chris Hemsworth as he turns 40
Kanye West 'all-ready' to tweet with watchful eye of Twitter

Kanye West 'all-ready' to tweet with watchful eye of Twitter

Oprah and Jason Momoa help out Hawaii residents amid ‘devastating’ fries

Oprah and Jason Momoa help out Hawaii residents amid ‘devastating’ fries
Chris Hemsworth is dashing as he celebrates 40th birthday with brother

Chris Hemsworth is dashing as he celebrates 40th birthday with brother
Jason Momoa lost words after Hawaii gutted by fire

Jason Momoa lost words after Hawaii gutted by fire

Jennifer Aniston wants fans to help residents of Maui amid Hawaii fire

Jennifer Aniston wants fans to help residents of Maui amid Hawaii fire

Kate Middleton continues efforts for reconciliation with Prince Harry: ‘Makes late-night phone calls’ video

Kate Middleton continues efforts for reconciliation with Prince Harry: ‘Makes late-night phone calls’
Meghan Markle absent from video featuring Taylor Swift's performance video

Meghan Markle absent from video featuring Taylor Swift's performance

Sharon Osbourne goes shopping in Beverly Hills with her daughter

Sharon Osbourne goes shopping in Beverly Hills with her daughter
Britney Spears reacts to family status amid deadly Hawaii wildfires

Britney Spears reacts to family status amid deadly Hawaii wildfires