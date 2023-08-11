Prince Harry's American dreams could be shattered

Prince Harry could be "swiftly removed from the United States" by a Republican president if the Duke has lied on his visa application about his drug use, said Nile Gardiner, director of The Heritage Foundation.

Speaking to GB News, he said, "I think firstly with regard to the Biden administration, they will do all they can to try and stop the release of Harry's records."

He added, "Ultimately it will be decided by a federal judge, but if those records are released and if it is found that Prince Harry has lied on his application, there will be tremendous public pressure for Harry to be deported from the United States.

"Now, if you have a Republican president in place, you can be sure that a Republican leader would strictly enforce US immigration law.

The conservative group claims Prince Harry admitted in his book, Spare, to being a prolific drug user.

In its complaint the Heritage Foundation said under the "U.S. immigration law, you can’t come in if you admit to a drug crime. You can only come in temporarily if you get a waiver."

In his memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed that he “drank heavily,” used cocaine and smoked pot throughout his life. He also claimed that while he only used coke as a teen, he has also admitted to experimenting with psychedelics well into his adulthood.



Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals and came to the US to live a financially independent life.

The royal couple has signed a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix and are hoping to make more money with their future projects.





