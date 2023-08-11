Prince William and Kate called Sussex 2.0 over Queen's anniversary plans

Prince William and Kate Middleton are receiving backlash for their PR campaign ahead of Queen Elizabeth's first death anniversary.

Reports that the Prince and Princess of Wales would be collaborating with the King on how to commemorate the occasion have angered the supporters of the King and Queen.

William and Kate seem to have divided thousands of royal fans since the couple became the Prince and Princess of Wales after the Queen's death.

They have been accused of trying to upstage the king and his wife on several occasions.

The Prince of Wales was slammed after he knocked his dad off the front pages of newspapers after the King's birthday parade.

William released a picture with his children when the royal fans were expecting that the monarch will dominate newspaper headlines.

Us Weekly has reported that William, Kate and Charles are all still planning how they will commemorate the passing of the queen.

A royal observer called Kate and William's media strategy "Megxit throwback".