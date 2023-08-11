Reese Witherspoon is looking for a ‘kindred spirit’ and in ‘no big rush’ to date

Reese Witherspoon separated from husband Jim Toth in March

Reese Witherspoon is eagerly anticipating the next phase of her life after her separation from Jim Toth, but she's in no hurry to embark on a serious romantic relationship.

“She wants to get out there and have fun, as opposed to diving into anything serious right off the bat,” an insider revealed to Us Weekly, adding that the “ideal scenario” for the Legally Blonde actress would be to find a “kindred spirit.”

Following her divorce from Toth, the 47-year-old isn't in a hurry to start dating again, but she does have certain preferences when it comes to a potential partner.

According to an insider, Witherspoon would prefer to be with someone who has experience as an actor and has dealt with public scrutiny. The source cited Witherspoon's past relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal in the late 2000s as an example of the kind of connection the actress might be seeking.

Witherspoon and Toth, who were married for over a decade, announced their separation in March.

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together,” they wrote in a joint statement.

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

The couple, who have a 10-year-old son named Tennessee, recently reached a divorce settlement.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the ex-couple agreed to forgo child support and spousal support. (Witherspoon also has a daughter named Ava, 23, and a son named Deacon, 19, from her previous marriage to Ryan Phillippe.)

In their legal filing, they stated that they have been effectively co-parenting since their separation and requested to waive the requirement for a parenting seminar. The former spouses also divided their assets, including furniture, artwork, and other household items.