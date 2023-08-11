 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, August 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Reese Witherspoon is looking for a ‘kindred spirit’ and in ‘no big rush’ to date

By
Web Desk

Friday, August 11, 2023

Reese Witherspoon separated from husband Jim Toth in March
Reese Witherspoon separated from husband Jim Toth in March 

Reese Witherspoon is eagerly anticipating the next phase of her life after her separation from Jim Toth, but she's in no hurry to embark on a serious romantic relationship.

“She wants to get out there and have fun, as opposed to diving into anything serious right off the bat,” an insider revealed to Us Weekly, adding that the “ideal scenario” for the Legally Blonde actress would be to find a “kindred spirit.”

Following her divorce from Toth, the 47-year-old isn't in a hurry to start dating again, but she does have certain preferences when it comes to a potential partner.

According to an insider, Witherspoon would prefer to be with someone who has experience as an actor and has dealt with public scrutiny. The source cited Witherspoon's past relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal in the late 2000s as an example of the kind of connection the actress might be seeking.

Witherspoon and Toth, who were married for over a decade, announced their separation in March.

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together,” they wrote in a joint statement.

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

The couple, who have a 10-year-old son named Tennessee, recently reached a divorce settlement. 

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the ex-couple agreed to forgo child support and spousal support. (Witherspoon also has a daughter named Ava, 23, and a son named Deacon, 19, from her previous marriage to Ryan Phillippe.)

In their legal filing, they stated that they have been effectively co-parenting since their separation and requested to waive the requirement for a parenting seminar. The former spouses also divided their assets, including furniture, artwork, and other household items.

More From Entertainment:

Kaley Cuoco says her baby and pets are her 'Product Testing Crew'

Kaley Cuoco says her baby and pets are her 'Product Testing Crew'
Elsa Pataky, 47, consoles Chris Hemsworth as he turns 40

Elsa Pataky, 47, consoles Chris Hemsworth as he turns 40
Kanye West 'all-ready' to tweet with watchful eye of Twitter

Kanye West 'all-ready' to tweet with watchful eye of Twitter

Oprah and Jason Momoa help out Hawaii residents amid ‘devastating’ fries

Oprah and Jason Momoa help out Hawaii residents amid ‘devastating’ fries
Chris Hemsworth is dashing as he celebrates 40th birthday with brother

Chris Hemsworth is dashing as he celebrates 40th birthday with brother
Prince Harry's American dreams could be shattered

Prince Harry's American dreams could be shattered

Jason Momoa lost words after Hawaii gutted by fire

Jason Momoa lost words after Hawaii gutted by fire

Jennifer Aniston wants fans to help residents of Maui amid Hawaii fire

Jennifer Aniston wants fans to help residents of Maui amid Hawaii fire

Kate Middleton continues efforts for reconciliation with Prince Harry: ‘Makes late-night phone calls’ video

Kate Middleton continues efforts for reconciliation with Prince Harry: ‘Makes late-night phone calls’
Meghan Markle absent from video featuring Taylor Swift's performance video

Meghan Markle absent from video featuring Taylor Swift's performance

Sharon Osbourne goes shopping in Beverly Hills with her daughter

Sharon Osbourne goes shopping in Beverly Hills with her daughter
Britney Spears reacts to family status amid deadly Hawaii wildfires

Britney Spears reacts to family status amid deadly Hawaii wildfires