Friday, August 11, 2023
Linda Evangelista calls herself ‘hypocrite’ as she reflects on aging and botox

Friday, August 11, 2023

Linda Evangelista reveals her use of botox after CoolSculpting disaster between 2015 and 2016

Linda Evangelista, the renowned supermodel, graced the cover of Vogue's September issue and openly discussed her continued use of Botox, despite experiencing unfortunate outcomes from CoolSculpting treatments that resulted in severe disfigurement.

The Vogue shoot featured a reunion of supermodels Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Naomi Campbell, where Linda delved into the challenges of aging under the spotlight.

Prior to sharing her CoolSculpting ordeal, the 58-year-old Linda reached out to her fashion colleagues, including her fellow supermodels, to inform them about her experience.

Speaking to Vogue, Linda expressed her contradictory perspective on aging, stating that she has never minded the process as it leads to a fulfilling and prolonged life.

“I don’t mind and I never did mind aging. Aging gets us to where we want to be, and that’s for me a long life.”

She also revealed her desire for wrinkles while acknowledging her use of Botox on her forehead, “[Legendary makeup artist] Kevyn Aucoin was so afraid of wrinkles and he never got them. I want wrinkles— but I Botox my forehead so I am a hypocrite —but I want to grow old.”

In the past, the '90s supermodel underwent multiple sessions of CoolSculpting, a noninvasive fat-freezing procedure, targeting her jawline, back, stomach, and thighs between 2015 and 2016.

Subsequently, Linda concluded her legal battle and reached a settlement with Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc., the parent company of CoolSculpting, for $50 million in July 2022, bringing an end to her lengthy saga.

