Prince William’s true feelings for reconciliation with Harry laid bare

Prince William is reportedly not interested in making peace with estranged brother Prince Harry despite Kate Middleton’s efforts for their reconciliation, a source has disclosed.



The Closer, per Daily Express, citing the source reported the future king has “made it very clear that he is not yet ready to sit down with Harry.”

The claims came amid reports that Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton has made 'late-night phone calls' to Prince Harry in a "kind gesture" to try and heal the broken relationship between him and the royal family.

The insider told the publication Kate Middleton reached out to Harry and urged him to "keep his chin up."

Prince Harry is currently estranged from the royal family and his relationship with his father King Charles and brother Prince William is in tatters.

The Princess of Wales has continued her efforts to heal broken relationship between them.