Saturday, August 12, 2023
Jason Momoa warns tourists: 'Do not travel to Maui'

Jason Momoa urges tourists not to burden the overstretched hospitality staffers miseries by coming to Maui
Maui is a popular vacation spot for tourists. But after the deadly wildfires, Jason Momoa requested them not to travel to the island.

Warning tourists on Instagram, the Honolulu native shared a video with a message displayed on the footage, which showed the devastation the raging fire left behind.

“Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now,” adding, “Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply. Mahalo to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need.”

It continued, "Do not travel to Maui. If you were planning on traveling to Maui in the near future, cancel your trip. The devastation from the wildfires will have a lasting island-wide impact on Maui’s resources. Our community needs time to heal, grieve & restore. That means the less visitors on the island taking up critical resources that have become extremely limited, the better.

Adding, “Do not book a hotel stay. The American Hotel & Lodging Association and Hawaii Hotel Alliance are currently working with hotels in other part[s] of Hawaii to house displaced residents. Survivors are the priority.”

Meanwhile, in the Momoa homeland, at least 80 people died from the wildfires, and 11,000 were displaced in the catastrophe.

