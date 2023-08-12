Prince William wants to meet Prince Harry in US

Prince of Wales, Prince William is reportedly ready to put the past behind him and wants to meet his estranged brother Prince Harry in US.



The OK! Magazine, citing a source telling an outlet that the future king wants to meet Harry in the United States before the end of the summer.

"They could meet halfway — in New York. William just has to convince Kate it’s the right thing to do.”

The publication further reported, “William wants to extend an olive branch to Harry.

"It’s a shocking about-face, but he feels it’s long overdue."

King Charles elder son will visit the United States to attend the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York City on September 19, Kensington Palace announced last month.

The Prince will spend two days in New York — both Sept. 18 and Sept. 19 — and also undertake a number of additional engagements and meetings.