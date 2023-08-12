Demi Lovato stuns in black swimsuit in new photos

Demi Lovato showed off her toned figure in new pictures posted to her Instagram story where she donned a black swimsuit. The 30-year-old singer modelled the black piece for her 157 million Instagram followers.

The swimsuit featured a daring neckline as she stood next to the countertop while holding her phone up in front of the mirror. What seems to be her private bathroom stretched out behind her as she decorated the image with three black hearts.

Similarly, she shared several bold photos of herself in a swimsuit in July as she relaxed in her backyard. She captioned the photo: “Summa summa summa time.”

For the previous post, she lay on a towel as she donned the black piece while in the next shot, she pouted at the camera with a pair of dark shades. It seems the piece is a favourite of hers, as she also chose to wear it in late July while spending some quality time with her beau.

Soon after, she went on to share a photo of the couple as they celebrated National Girlfriend Day on August 1. The pair have been going strong since July 2022 and confirmed their relationship on Demi’s 30th birthday.