Gal Gadot to play 'Evil Queen' in live-action Snow White musical

Gal Gadot takes on the role of the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action musical fantasy film adaptation of Snow White.

Despite her A-list status following her performances as Wonder Woman in two feature films, Gadot underwent an audition process to secure the part in the remake of Walt Disney's classic 1937 animated movie, Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs.

Director Marc Webb and the producers were primarily concerned with Gadot's singing abilities, given the musical nature of the project. Gadot discussed this experience during an interview with GQ, noting "It was the first time I had to kind of audition for a project in a while. They needed to make sure I can sing, because this is a musical."

"So for a month I was working on the song, and then I auditioned, and we filmed the song and I got the part, and it was very exciting," she added.

The new adaptation stars Rachel Zegler as Snow White and features original songs crafted by the acclaimed songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, known for their work on The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen.

Principal photography for the live-action film concluded in July 2022, according to reports. Gadot reflected on this experience as, unlike anything she had undertaken before, emphasizing the opportunity for a larger-than-life and theatrical performance.

In a previous interview with People, Gadot shared a charming anecdote about her daughter Maya, aged six. Maya initially believed that her mother was portraying Snow White upon learning about Gadot's involvement in the movie, highlighting the impact of the iconic character on younger audiences.