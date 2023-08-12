Victoria Beckham chicly supports husband David as Inter Miami game

Victoria Beckham exuded elegance while providing her unwavering support to her spouse, David, on a Friday when Inter Miami propelled themselves into the semi-finals of the Leagues Cup.

The 49-year-old fashion maven donned a sophisticated ebony dress with delicate spaghetti straps, gracing the game's viewing with her presence. The team, triumphing over Charlotte FC with an impressive 4-0 victory, staged their feat at Fort Lauderdale's DRV PNK Stadium, nestled within the picturesque backdrop of Florida.

Victoria's affectionate gesture included a gentle touch upon her partner and co-owner of the club, who is 48 years old.

Harper, their 12-year-old daughter, garnered attention as she escorted Lionel Messi onto the field in anticipation of the match. David's attire featured a sleek navy suit, adorned with the emblem of the club, complemented by a pale blue shirt, a testament to his sartorial flair.



Harper, demonstrating her team spirit, sported a black league cup T-shirt, harmoniously pulling back her lengthy locks into a refined ponytail.

The star-studded audience gathered to witness Messi's performance as Inter Miami propelled themselves to the semi-final juncture of the Leagues Cup.

Alongside the Beckhams, numerous luminaries from the realm of sports graced the occasion, marking Messi's Miami squad's commanding 4-0 conquest over Charlotte FC in the tournament.