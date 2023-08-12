 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham chicly supports husband David as Inter Miami game

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Victoria Beckham chicly supports husband David as Inter Miami game
Victoria Beckham chicly supports husband David as Inter Miami game

Victoria Beckham exuded elegance while providing her unwavering support to her spouse, David, on a Friday when Inter Miami propelled themselves into the semi-finals of the Leagues Cup. 

The 49-year-old fashion maven donned a sophisticated ebony dress with delicate spaghetti straps, gracing the game's viewing with her presence. The team, triumphing over Charlotte FC with an impressive 4-0 victory, staged their feat at Fort Lauderdale's DRV PNK Stadium, nestled within the picturesque backdrop of Florida.

Victoria's affectionate gesture included a gentle touch upon her partner and co-owner of the club, who is 48 years old. 

Victoria Beckham chicly supports husband David as Inter Miami game
Victoria Beckham chicly supports husband David as Inter Miami game

Harper, their 12-year-old daughter, garnered attention as she escorted Lionel Messi onto the field in anticipation of the match. David's attire featured a sleek navy suit, adorned with the emblem of the club, complemented by a pale blue shirt, a testament to his sartorial flair.

Harper, demonstrating her team spirit, sported a black league cup T-shirt, harmoniously pulling back her lengthy locks into a refined ponytail.

 The star-studded audience gathered to witness Messi's performance as Inter Miami propelled themselves to the semi-final juncture of the Leagues Cup.

Alongside the Beckhams, numerous luminaries from the realm of sports graced the occasion, marking Messi's Miami squad's commanding 4-0 conquest over Charlotte FC in the tournament.

More From Entertainment:

Insider reveals Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s fighting style: ‘Big way’

Insider reveals Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s fighting style: ‘Big way’
Romeo Beckham showcases modeling prowess in PUMA's latest sneaker launch

Romeo Beckham showcases modeling prowess in PUMA's latest sneaker launch
Demi Lovato stuns in black swimsuit in new photos

Demi Lovato stuns in black swimsuit in new photos
Netflix unveils the ‘power’ of Virgin River: Watch Trailer

Netflix unveils the ‘power’ of Virgin River: Watch Trailer
BTS Suga goes head-to-head with Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Adele with ‘AGUSTD'

BTS Suga goes head-to-head with Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Adele with ‘AGUSTD'
Kelly Clarkson 'throws shade' at ex Brandon Blackstock after divorce

Kelly Clarkson 'throws shade' at ex Brandon Blackstock after divorce
Gisele Bündchen ‘runs back’ to Joaquin Valente after Tom Brady finds love?

Gisele Bündchen ‘runs back’ to Joaquin Valente after Tom Brady finds love?
Vicky McClure ties the knot with director Jonny Owen

Vicky McClure ties the knot with director Jonny Owen
Meghan Markle’s thoughts on ‘revival episode’ for ‘Suits’ exposed

Meghan Markle’s thoughts on ‘revival episode’ for ‘Suits’ exposed
Britney Spears sons chose not to meet her to avoid ‘drama’ before Hawaii move

Britney Spears sons chose not to meet her to avoid ‘drama’ before Hawaii move

Meghan Markle leaves fans concerned with ‘brain controlling’ anti-stress bracelet video

Meghan Markle leaves fans concerned with ‘brain controlling’ anti-stress bracelet
Florence Pugh top contender to play Rapunzel in ‘Tangled’ live-action

Florence Pugh top contender to play Rapunzel in ‘Tangled’ live-action