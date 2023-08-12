Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa enjoy night out amidst friendship rumors

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa, who were once close friends and rumored to be ex-BFFs, were spotted enjoying a night out in Los Angeles on Friday. The two dined at Giorgio Baldi, a popular restaurant in the city.

Selena, known for her role in "Only Murders In The Building," opted for a stylish look, wearing a turtleneck little black dress with long sleeves. Her glossy dark hair was parted down the center and tied into a sleek bun at the back of her neck.

Francia, on the other hand, caught attention with her outfit choice. She wore olive green leather shorts paired with a plunging gold satin tank top blouse.

Addressing ongoing rumors of a rift between them, Francia took to her Instagram Story to clarify that there is "no beef" between her and Selena, despite speculation suggesting otherwise. This clarification comes in the midst of discussions about their friendship due to their absence at each other's birthday celebrations in July.

Selena's figure-hugging mini dress featured vertical ribbing and a side slit that revealed a glimpse of her upper thigh. She sported a complete makeup look, including a matte red lipstick that enhanced her Rare Beauty.

Her eyes were accentuated with sharp-winged black liquid eyeliner. She completed her ensemble with a flashy red and metallic gold sequin-covered purse that hung from her shoulder. Her footwear of choice was a pair of pointed-toe slingback heels in a leopard print pattern.

Francia also embraced the leopard print trend by wearing orange-patterned leopard print heels that matched Selena's fashion choice. Her auburn hair cascaded over her chest, styled in side-swept bangs and feathered curls.

Selena took to Instagram during their evening out to share glimpses of their time together with her extensive following of 427 million followers.