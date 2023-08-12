Insider reveals Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s fighting style: ‘Big way’

Insider on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s fighting style: ‘Big way’

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s fighting style has been disclosed by a palace insider.



A staffer at Kensington Palace told royal expert Tom Quinn that when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex fight, "they really get into it in a big way", Daily Express reported.

The royal aide dished on the relationship dynamics of Prince Harry and Meghan amid rumours of their rift and divorce.

Rumours are rife that Meghan and Harry’s marriage is on the rocks and the couple are "taking time apart" to heal and rebuild their marriage.

However, close friends of Meghan and Harry swiftly debunked the rumours, saying "This is not true."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is currently on a visit to Japan and Singapore to promote his charity work for Sentebale.

Also, Duke’s friend Nacho Figueras has revealed that he and Harry are missing their wives "very much" as they arrived at Singapore Polo Club.