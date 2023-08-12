 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Insider reveals Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s fighting style: ‘Big way’

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Insider on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s fighting style: ‘Big way’
Insider on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s fighting style: ‘Big way’

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s fighting style has been disclosed by a palace insider.

A staffer at Kensington Palace told royal expert Tom Quinn that when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex fight, "they really get into it in a big way", Daily Express reported.

The royal aide dished on the relationship dynamics of Prince Harry and Meghan amid rumours of their rift and divorce.

Rumours are rife that Meghan and Harry’s marriage is on the rocks and the couple are "taking time apart" to heal and rebuild their marriage.

However, close friends of Meghan and Harry swiftly debunked the rumours, saying "This is not true."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is currently on a visit to Japan and Singapore to promote his charity work for Sentebale.

Also, Duke’s friend Nacho Figueras has revealed that he and Harry are missing their wives "very much" as they arrived at Singapore Polo Club.

More From Entertainment:

Matt Smith reportedly ‘grows close’ to Lili Gattyan

Matt Smith reportedly ‘grows close’ to Lili Gattyan
Kate Middleton receives fresh blow

Kate Middleton receives fresh blow

Kevin Spacey's 'Control' producer bets huge on him amid assault scandal?

Kevin Spacey's 'Control' producer bets huge on him amid assault scandal?
Prince William's relative Princess Leonor will undergo military training

Prince William's relative Princess Leonor will undergo military training
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa enjoy night out amidst friendship rumors

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa enjoy night out amidst friendship rumors
Romeo Beckham showcases modeling prowess in PUMA's latest sneaker launch

Romeo Beckham showcases modeling prowess in PUMA's latest sneaker launch
Taylor Swift to give Meghan Markle's career much-needed impetus

Taylor Swift to give Meghan Markle's career much-needed impetus

Demi Lovato stuns in black swimsuit in new photos

Demi Lovato stuns in black swimsuit in new photos
Netflix unveils the ‘power’ of Virgin River: Watch Trailer

Netflix unveils the ‘power’ of Virgin River: Watch Trailer
Victoria Beckham chicly supports husband David as Inter Miami game

Victoria Beckham chicly supports husband David as Inter Miami game
BTS Suga goes head-to-head with Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Adele with ‘AGUSTD'

BTS Suga goes head-to-head with Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Adele with ‘AGUSTD'
Kelly Clarkson 'throws shade' at ex Brandon Blackstock after divorce

Kelly Clarkson 'throws shade' at ex Brandon Blackstock after divorce