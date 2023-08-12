 
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Kevin Spacey's 'Control' producer bets huge on him amid assault scandal?

Kevin Spacey will return to 'Control' after facing cancel culture over his serious sexual allegations 

Kevin Spacey was allegedly blacklisted from the entertainment industry after he was bogged down in sexual assault cases. But his Control, co-star, believed to cast him now was a risk worth taking, especially when he was acquitted of the charges.

In a chat with BBC, Lauren Metcalfe said working with the Oscar was an “incredible experience.”

“He was cleared [in the US] at the time and we wanted to base it [the decision to hire him] on facts rather than to enter into cancel culture,” the producer said.

“We were really privileged that he signed on for the role and then working with him has been one of the highlights of my career,” adding, “As a producer, on that side of things, we all discussed it all together at length, you know, pros and cons.”

She continued, “I feel that everyone I met had their own opinion on what was happening and so it was a really tricky time to navigate through so much noise.”

“It’s all the questions that you would normally consider; How is it going to affect your movie? How is it going to affect you moving forward with your career – it was a risk that I think we were all willing to take.”

Spacey is set to return to the big screen with an upcoming flick, Control, after he was cleared of multiple accusations of sexual assault in July.

