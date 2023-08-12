Prince Harry ‘shunned to the edge’: ‘Being Diana’s son can’t help now’

The decision to remove Prince Harry’s official HRH title has just sparked ridicule by experts who believe he’s been utterly ‘reduced to the scraps’ of the royal pecking order.

This converastion has been referenced by royal commentator Richard Eden.

He broke everything down with the Daily Mail, and started by referencing how, being Princess Diana’s son is ‘now the ‘only thing’ he has left.

In his piece he said, “Princess Diana’s son guaranteed him the kind of reception he once received wherever he went in the world.”

Even though his rights to “those days, however, are long gone — except in the land of the rising sun.”

In the piece Mr Eden also ended up referencing some of the “intriguing questions” Prince Harry is unearthing “about his post-royal life.”

This has come because experts believe “it was surely no coincidence that the Prince’s arrival in the Far East coincided with the brutal reality check administered by Buckingham Palace about his status — and that of his wife, Meghan — in the new‑look Royal Family.”

At the end of the day ,“they were also downgraded on the official pecking order so that their online biographies appear below those of Princess Alexandra and the Duke of Kent — even though Harry, as fifth in the line of succession, is significantly closer to the throne than his elderly second cousins.”

But “Predictably, courtiers downplayed the gravity of the move,” as was expected.

In the end “they insisted it was a mere ‘tidying up’ of a situation that has existed since the couple headed into Californian exile in 2020” Mr Eden also added before signing off from the conversation.

For those unversed, these claims have come in response to Prince Harry’s warm demeanor in Japan and the outward show of enthusiasm he wore on his sleeve for the entirety of the trip.