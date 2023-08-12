 
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Meghan Markle dealt ‘massive blow’ by King Charles

Saturday, August 12, 2023

King Charles has just handed Meghan Markle a devastatingly massive blow that threatens to ‘shake’ their foundations.

Insights into this has been shared by royal commentator Richard Eden.

He broke everything down in his piece for the Daily Mail.

In it he said, “For all his anguish about his youngest son, King Charles has been more decisive. He evicted the couple from their Windsor property, Frogmore Cottage, and many detect his hand in the adjustments carried out to the royal website.”

Even King Charles’ advisor admitted, “Even if he didn’t authorise it, he must have been aware that the changes were certain to become a talking point.”

In the eyes of Mr Eden, “With the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death fast approaching, the moment to make the change was judged to be the right one.”

He also went on to admit “There was certainly an element of ruthlessness for a mere administrative correction.”

Because even the word choices about Meghan’s former work have been changed from being ‘after university Her Royal Highness worked as an actress’, to now being ‘After university she worked as an actress.’

Before concluding Mr Eden also broke down how things must have been taken behind the scenes in Montecito and said, “Some, no doubt, will see these amendments as minor details, but to a couple whose brand is inextricably linked to their royal status, it was an unexpected blow, although they have not been stripped of their titles of Duke and Duchess.”

