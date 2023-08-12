Prince Harry looking ‘happier’ away from Meghan Markle: ‘Difference is striking’

Experts have started to note the apparent happiness Prince Harry is starting to radiate away from Meghan Markle.



Royal commentator and expert Richard Eden issued these fears and concerns in a piece for the Daily Mail.

The converastion about Prince Harry’s popularity arose once Mr Eden referenced a US poll where Prince William ended up beating many popular figures.

According to reports, Prince William was branded the most popular, followed closely by Ukraine’s President Zelensky.

Even Prince Harry’s name was not mentioned in this survey, Mr Eden warns “This represents something of a challenge to Harry.”

“For a long time, he and Meghan could rely on American backing in the face of fast-vanishing support in Britain.”

But now the duo is infamous for having a disdain of paparazzi.

Only in Japan did the public get to see a new side of Prince Harry. “The smiles, bonhomie and banter were reminiscent of the old pre-Meghan Harry.”

“Compare this with the last time he and Meghan appeared at a public event together, in New York in May. On that occasion, aides claimed the pair had been subjected to a ‘near-catastrophic car chase’ — a description that later unravelled as police reported ‘no collisions, summonses, injuries or arrests’.”

“In Tokyo, the difference was striking. Here was a happy-go-lucky Harry who, after attending a summit on sport and philanthropy, where he bowed respectfully to his audience as is Japanese tradition, was moved to suggest that he would be happy to live in Japan ‘if you’d have me’.”