 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William and Kate react after England qualify for World Cup semi-final

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Prince William and Kate react after England qualify for World Cup semi-final

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Saturday praised the England women's football team for reaching the World Cup semifinal.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of the Prince and Prince of Wales resposted the team's tweet and wrote, "Bring on the semi-finals! A hard-fought win, well done."  

Prince William and Kate react after England qualify for World Cup semi-final

England will be back at Stadium Australia on Wednesday and will face an even more hostile reception against the co-hosts.

In the other quarter-final of the day, Australia beat France 7-6 in a nerve-shredding penalty shootout to reach the last four for the first time in their history.


More From Entertainment:

Kevin Costner believes estranged wife Christine’s prenup confusion was sham

Kevin Costner believes estranged wife Christine’s prenup confusion was sham
Prince Harry looking ‘happier’ away from Meghan Markle: ‘Difference is striking’ video

Prince Harry looking ‘happier’ away from Meghan Markle: ‘Difference is striking’
King Charles and Queen Camilla issue statement on Hawaii fire

King Charles and Queen Camilla issue statement on Hawaii fire

'David Beckham of polo' avoids defeating Prince Harry?

'David Beckham of polo' avoids defeating Prince Harry?

Drake braids son Adonis’ hair in new pic: DJ Khaled and Tyga drop comments

Drake braids son Adonis’ hair in new pic: DJ Khaled and Tyga drop comments
Prince Harry is showing King Charles a ‘visceral bitterness’

Prince Harry is showing King Charles a ‘visceral bitterness’
Eminem disses rapper Melle Mel in new track

Eminem disses rapper Melle Mel in new track
Kris Jenner unleashes summertime chic style in Portofino

Kris Jenner unleashes summertime chic style in Portofino

‘Itaewon Class’ star Ahn Bo Hyun’s biggest insecurity now brings him pride

‘Itaewon Class’ star Ahn Bo Hyun’s biggest insecurity now brings him pride
‘My lil baby’: Simone Biles cheers for husband Jonathan Owens at Packers game

‘My lil baby’: Simone Biles cheers for husband Jonathan Owens at Packers game

MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul claps back at misogynistic commenter

MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul claps back at misogynistic commenter
Prince Harry ‘shunned to the edge’: ‘Being Diana’s son can’t help now’

Prince Harry ‘shunned to the edge’: ‘Being Diana’s son can’t help now’