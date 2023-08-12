Prince William and Kate react after England qualify for World Cup semi-final

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Saturday praised the England women's football team for reaching the World Cup semifinal.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of the Prince and Prince of Wales resposted the team's tweet and wrote, "Bring on the semi-finals! A hard-fought win, well done."

England will be back at Stadium Australia on Wednesday and will face an even more hostile reception against the co-hosts.



In the other quarter-final of the day, Australia beat France 7-6 in a nerve-shredding penalty shootout to reach the last four for the first time in their history.





