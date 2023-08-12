Kris Jenner unleashes summertime chic style in Portofino

Kris Jenner is taking time off in Portofino with her beau Corey Gamble

During her sun-soaked holiday in Portofino with boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner radiated summertime elegance in a lemon yellow dress.

The 67-year-old TV star exuded a vibrant aura as she ventured around town, engaging in shopping activities with her 42-year-old beau.

Sporting the attention-grabbing yellow and white mini dress, Kris showcased her well-toned legs, complementing the attire with a chic sun hat and white trainers.

The ensemble was further enhanced by her stylish mirrored shades, a white Chanel bag, and gold hooped earrings.

Corey, on the other hand, opted for casual comfort, donning a white T-shirt, patterned shorts, and white trainers, with a white sun hat providing sun protection.

As they explored the local area, the couple exhibited a cheerful demeanor, even pausing at a jewelry store. Subsequently, they received assistance disembarking a boat upon their return to the lavish villa.

Kris continued to captivate on Thursday, donning a sheer rose-print kaftan and a wide-brimmed hat during her boat ride back to the villa. Beneath the eye-catching Dolce & Gabbana cover-up, she wore a simple black swimsuit.

To shield herself from the sun, Kris wore a stylish sun hat and oversized shades, paired with black sliders. Her holiday ensemble was adorned with gold hooped earrings, bangles, and a designer watch.

Joined by Gamble, Claudia Sampedro, and Julius Peppers, Kris seemed to relish her outing, strolling around Portofino after enjoying the sights and sounds of the locale and a yacht ride.