 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kris Jenner unleashes summertime chic style in Portofino

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Kris Jenner is taking time off in Portofino with her beau Corey Gamble
 Kris Jenner is taking time off in Portofino with her beau Corey Gamble

During her sun-soaked holiday in Portofino with boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner radiated summertime elegance in a lemon yellow dress.

The 67-year-old TV star exuded a vibrant aura as she ventured around town, engaging in shopping activities with her 42-year-old beau. 

Sporting the attention-grabbing yellow and white mini dress, Kris showcased her well-toned legs, complementing the attire with a chic sun hat and white trainers.

The ensemble was further enhanced by her stylish mirrored shades, a white Chanel bag, and gold hooped earrings.

Corey, on the other hand, opted for casual comfort, donning a white T-shirt, patterned shorts, and white trainers, with a white sun hat providing sun protection.

As they explored the local area, the couple exhibited a cheerful demeanor, even pausing at a jewelry store. Subsequently, they received assistance disembarking a boat upon their return to the lavish villa.

Kris continued to captivate on Thursday, donning a sheer rose-print kaftan and a wide-brimmed hat during her boat ride back to the villa. Beneath the eye-catching Dolce & Gabbana cover-up, she wore a simple black swimsuit.

To shield herself from the sun, Kris wore a stylish sun hat and oversized shades, paired with black sliders. Her holiday ensemble was adorned with gold hooped earrings, bangles, and a designer watch.

Joined by Gamble, Claudia Sampedro, and Julius Peppers, Kris seemed to relish her outing, strolling around Portofino after enjoying the sights and sounds of the locale and a yacht ride.

More From Entertainment:

Kevin Costner believes estranged wife Christine’s prenup confusion was sham

Kevin Costner believes estranged wife Christine’s prenup confusion was sham
Prince Harry looking ‘happier’ away from Meghan Markle: ‘Difference is striking’ video

Prince Harry looking ‘happier’ away from Meghan Markle: ‘Difference is striking’
King Charles and Queen Camilla issue statement on Hawaii fire

King Charles and Queen Camilla issue statement on Hawaii fire

'David Beckham of polo' avoids defeating Prince Harry?

'David Beckham of polo' avoids defeating Prince Harry?

Drake braids son Adonis’ hair in new pic: DJ Khaled and Tyga drop comments

Drake braids son Adonis’ hair in new pic: DJ Khaled and Tyga drop comments
Prince Harry is showing King Charles a ‘visceral bitterness’

Prince Harry is showing King Charles a ‘visceral bitterness’
Eminem disses rapper Melle Mel in new track

Eminem disses rapper Melle Mel in new track
‘Itaewon Class’ star Ahn Bo Hyun’s biggest insecurity now brings him pride

‘Itaewon Class’ star Ahn Bo Hyun’s biggest insecurity now brings him pride
Prince William and Kate react after England qualify for World Cup semi-final

Prince William and Kate react after England qualify for World Cup semi-final
‘My lil baby’: Simone Biles cheers for husband Jonathan Owens at Packers game

‘My lil baby’: Simone Biles cheers for husband Jonathan Owens at Packers game

MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul claps back at misogynistic commenter

MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul claps back at misogynistic commenter
Prince Harry ‘shunned to the edge’: ‘Being Diana’s son can’t help now’

Prince Harry ‘shunned to the edge’: ‘Being Diana’s son can’t help now’