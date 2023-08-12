Eminem disses rapper Melle Mel in new track

Eminem has dissed Melle Mel in his latest track after the Furious Five star said the Detroit native is only celebrated as a musician because he is white.

The "Lose Yourself" rapper was targeted by Mel during an interview with The Art Of Dialogue.

He said during the interview, "So now if Eminem was another n**** like all the rest of us, would he be Top 5 on that list when a n**** that could rhyme just as good as him is 35?"



He was referring to the publication of Billboard's 50 Greatest Rappers Of All-Time list.

Mel just made his way onto the chart at No.48 while Eminem was placed at No.5 in the comprehensive list of rapping talent spanning several decades.

Only Tupac, Nas, Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z placed above Eminem in the list with The Notorious B.I.G placing just behind him at No.6



Eminem hit back at him in a diss track where he collaborates with upcoming Shady Records artist Ez Mil.

On the tune, titled Realest, Slim Shady raps: "Hip Hop has been good to me, huh But when they say that I'm only Top 5 'cause I'm white, why would I be stunned? My skin colour's still working against me/'Cause second, I should be, to none. Bein' white being why they put me at five (Nope). That's why they can't put me at one."