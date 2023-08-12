 
Saturday, August 12, 2023
'David Beckham of polo' avoids defeating Prince Harry?

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Prince Harry and his friend Nacho Figueras battled it out on opposing teams in Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup with the final score levelling at 7-7 with honours shared.

Nacho is an Argentine polo player and model with a 6-goal handicap. Dubbed the "David Beckham of polo", Figueras is considered to be the most famous polo player in the world. He currently co-owns and plays for Black Watch Polo Team.

According to a statement, the Duke of Sussex played on the Royal Salute Sentebale Team against the Singapore Polo Club Team captained by Nacho.

This year’s Polo Cup has raised over $1million to help children and young people in southern Africa to feel empowered, healthy and confident.

The statement said, "With these funds, we will continue to deliver programmes that address mental health and wellbeing, promote youth leadership, and deliver skills training to improve individuals’ livelihoods to thousands more young people across Lesotho and Botswana."

Prince Harry, Co-Founding Patron of Sentebale said, “Sentebale has remained a pillar of support in communities across southern Africa for almost two decades, ensuring future generations are well equipped to address the many challenges facing our world. Adaptability and nimbleness have been a defining factor in our work since Prince Seeiso and I founded the charity 17 years ago. Our work has remained rooted in our mission, and in honour of our late mothers, we wish to ensure all children and young people in southern Africa are empowered, healthy and able to pursue their ambitions and dreams.”

Nacho Figueras, Sentebale’s Ambassador said, “Although Prince Harry and I played on opposing teams this year, we are always united in our support for Sentebale and the life-changing work they do for young people in southern Africa. It’s a highlight every year to come together for this incredible charity, and I’m grateful to everyone who contributes to their work.”

