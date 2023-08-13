Meghan Markle dubbed ‘extraordinary’ woman

 
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend and photographer Misan Harriman has dubbed the Duchess of Sussex an ‘extraordinary woman’ alongside Hollywood star Angelina Jolie.

Taking to Twitter, Misan posted throwback photos of Meghan Markle, Angelina Jolie and others from his archive and called them ‘extraordinary women.’

He shared the pictures with caption, “Some extraordinary women photographed by me. From my archive” followed by a heart emoji.

Fans and friends have reacted to the adorable photos Misan shared on social media.

Meghan Markle’s photo was taken "moments before" she took the stage with Prince Harry at the One Young World Summit's opening ceremony in Manchester, England last September.

Harriman also shot Meghan Markle’s pregnancy photos while she was expecting daughter Princess Lilibet as well as Lili's first birthday portrait last June.

