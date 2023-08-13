Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend reacts as Prince William tops new poll in US

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie has expressed his views after Prince William voted most likely leader to unite US as he tops new poll.



Taking to Instagram, Omid Scobie shared the poll chart saying, “I really don’t get this bizarre poll and the fuss about it.

“William is no doubt a popular royal, but asking a group of Americans who is favourable out of a list of 12 polarising US politicians, a murderous dictator, two royals and Ukraine’s president is so random and nonsensical.”

The recent poll, conducted by Gallup, showed that Americans may have to look outside of its borders to find a public figure that the majority of the country can agree upon.

Britain’s future king came out on top to serve in this US-unifying role with 59 per cent of voters giving him a favourable rating.

He beat out 14 prominent figures including his father King Charles to claim the top spot.

King Charles received an approval percentage of 46 per cent.