'Blue Beetle' poises to break DC-hit drought: report

Critics showered praise on the new DC film Blue Beetle
Critics showered praise on the new DC film 'Blue Beetle'

James Gunn and Peter Safran's new offering, Blue Beetle, to kick off their DC run hit the right mark, as per early reactions.

The lead, Xolo Maridueña, was praised for his acting chops, while many called the superhero film has packed a "huge surprise."

Meanwhile, some viewers pointed out some underwhelming parts, and few claimed the story's theme bordered on silly, but overall reactions were swooning over the teenage hero flick, per Variety.

Keeping the superhero's Latino overtones, the cast of the film is mostly Latino, including Bruna Marquezine, George Lopez, Raoul Trujillo, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carrillo, Damián Alcázar and Belissa Escobedo, and Susan Sarandon.

The movie will open in theatres on Aug, 18.

Some of the reations are below:

#BlueBeetle  is fantastic fun. Funny, surprisingly heartfelt with a star making turn by Xolo Maridueña. The kid has IT. Director Angel Manuel Soto makes Latinos' supposed "invisibility" into a full-on superpower. Truly inspiring. I also want the Abuela origin story now!, one viewer gushed.

Another added, "Impressed by the pop culture details & historical references in BLUE BEETLE. From MACARIO, to CRONOS, and El CHAPULÍN COLORADO. But even more so that the infamous School of the Americas is integral to the story. This is the work of filmmakers who know & care about Latin America."


