Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned about Archie, Lilibet: ‘horribly trapped’

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have received stern warning regarding their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet future in US.

Speaking to the Daily Express, royal expert Tom Quinn warned that Meghan and Harry’s American dream could soon turn out to be a ‘nightmare’

Tom Quinn told Daily Express US that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kids could soon feel "horribly trapped" in US.

He said, "I can imagine Lilibet and Archie are going to get teased at school, possibly bullied, because people say, 'Oh, you're a prince and princess.'"

The royal expert further said, “You're horribly trapped.”

The author of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, also talked about King Charles childhood when he attended Scottish boarding school.

Tom Quinn said, “When Charles went to Gordonstoun, at first he thought he would be treated with respect because he was the heir to the throne. In fact, that meant he was bullied far more than the other boys."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to US back in 2020 with their son Prince Archie. The royal couple welcomed their daughter Princess Lilibet in 2021 there.

