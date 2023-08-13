 
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘ulterior motives’ behind separation

Prince Harry allegedly has a shocking reason for wanting to split from Meghan Markle.

Insights into this alleged plan has been shared by PR and brand expert Andy Barr.

Mr Barr weighed in on everything during one of his interviews with The Mirror.

He started the conversation off by admitting that the main premise is to “earn more by dividing and conquering”.

The expert was also quoted saying, “The romantic in me says that this is the couple splitting their career path in order to fully commit to their own passion projects, but the commercial cynic in me says that the power couple have realized that they can potentially earn more by dividing and conquering.”

especially since “Relaunching her old blog would give her the perfect platform for maximizing any endorsements that she may sign and also enables her to widen her commercial appeal across varying sectors and wider geographic territories.”

In the middle of his chat Mr Barr also added, “I would expect the Meghan Markle team are looking for endorsements that resonate with her own passions and causes such as wellness and mental wellbeing alongside the most elite luxury brands.”

But if only one thing is for sure its that “nothing they do is low-key or low-quality, so it is going to launch to huge fanfare.”

All of this come shortly before Prince Harry was rumored to be having some tiffs with Meghan Markle behind the scenes. 

