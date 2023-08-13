Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘living on borrowed time & fame’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called out for living ‘utterly on borrowed time and fame’.



These warnings and accusations against the couple, have been made by PR expert Ryan McCormick.

His admissions were share during his interview with Express UK.

He broke it all down in reference to the couple’s past attempts to ‘destroy’ the Firm’s reputation.

He was even quoted saying, “These two individuals are most well-known for spilling the secrets of the royal family to which they owe all their fame and wealth.”

During the course of his interview, McCormick also accused the duo of “owing everything to” King Charles and their family connection.

He also went as far as to offer the duo some advice about ‘proper leveraging’ and admitted that they ‘could have done better’.

“If they had capitalized on the momentum during peak interest with the launch of their Spotify podcast (which they blundered), a fashion line, some type of educational membership course, or something similar; Harry and Meghan could have attained a higher level of prestige,” he admitted.

Before signing off he broke down the ‘only reason’ for Meghan Markle’s fame in particular, and chalked it down to her marriage in the royal fold.

For those unversed, these claims have come in response to revelations by experts who believe the duo are ‘running out of steam’ and will soon lose their celebrity status, because of King Charles’ decision to remove titles.